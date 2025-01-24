Russian Tourist Charged with Murder After Throwing Son Overboard

The boat captain reported that he was transporting 33 tourists back from the Surin Islands, including 17 Thai nationals and 16 foreigners, with a crew of five onboard. The boat departed from the Surin Islands around 3pm and was about 200 meters away from the Ra and Phra Thong Islands, approximately 4 kilometres from the shore, where the boat was set to anchor to drop off the tourists.

During the journey, the captain observed Bugorskiy leave his seat, walk towards his son, Lucas, and use both hands to grab the boy by the legs and torso. He then pushed Lucas off the left side of the boat, near the bow, into the sea. Following this, Bugorskiy jumped into the water after him.

The captain immediately stopped the boat and assisted both individuals. However, Bugorskiy refused assistance and declined to get back on board. The captain then manoeuvred the boat to where Lucas was floating. A crew member jumped into the water to rescue the child, bringing him aboard from the rear of the boat.

Upon providing initial first aid, the crew found Lucas to be seriously injured, with wounds to his face and head, suspected to have been caused by the boat's propeller. The captain then steered the boat to the Kuraburi pier, where the injured child was rushed to the hospital.



Bugorskiy has since been arrested and charged with intentional homicide. Despite being informed of his rights, he has denied all allegations.



