Rainmaking mission extended as Bangkok air quality improves slightly

Additionally, the department’s operations have successfully broken the atmospheric inversion layer, further aiding the dispersal of dust particles. An atmospheric inversion layer is when warm air sits above a layer of cooler air, essentially trapping pollutants near the ground and leading to poor air quality conditions.

Around mid-February, the seasonal shift in wind direction is expected to gradually improve air quality in Bangkok, though this may worsen PM2.5 levels in the North of Thailand.

The department has been closely monitoring the fine dust levels since last month, as this problem typically arises between December and April every year. To mitigate PM2.5, operations commenced early this season, with Bo Fai Airport in Prachuap Khiri Khan’s resort town of Hua Hin serving as the central hub. Five aircraft are stationed there, with additional support from three aircraft in Kanchanaburi and two in Rayong.