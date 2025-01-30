China’s help needed to crack down on call-centre gangs: Thaksin

Thailand needs cooperation from China in addressing the problem of scam call-centre gangs located in neighbouring countries, former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra said on Thursday.

Thaksin was answering reporters' questions about the government’s confidence in cracking down on call-centre gangs, which have been causing substantial damage to the Thai economy.

The patriarch of the ruling Pheu Thai Party said only a small portion of these gangs are located in the kingdom, while most of them are in countries sharing borders with Thailand, and have been using our communication lines to scam Thai citizens.