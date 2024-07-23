10,000-baht handout will be disbursed in October, says Phumtham

Commerce Minister Phumtham Wechayachai said on Tuesday that the 10,000-baht digital wallet should be available to beneficiaries within October.

Speaking to reporters after the weekly Cabinet meeting, Phumtham said the scheme had not been put on the agenda because the Cabinet had already approved the project in principle.

He said Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin will announce details of the project on Wednesday, during which he will explain how shops and people can join the scheme.

Asked when people will get access to the funds, Phumtham said: “I expect all the money to be disbursed within October.”