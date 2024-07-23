10,000-baht handout will be disbursed in October, says Phumtham

Commerce Minister Phumtham Wechayachai said on Tuesday that the 10,000-baht digital wallet should be available to beneficiaries within October.
Speaking to reporters after the weekly Cabinet meeting, Phumtham said the scheme had not been put on the agenda because the Cabinet had already approved the project in principle.
He said Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin will announce details of the project on Wednesday, during which he will explain how shops and people can join the scheme.
Asked when people will get access to the funds, Phumtham said: “I expect all the money to be disbursed within October.”
As for whether roadside vendors could register to sell under the digital wallet scheme, Phumtham said this question would be answered by Srettha on Wednesday.
He said, so far, he’s only certain that 7-Eleven convenience stores will be allowed to join the programme, adding that a call centre will also be set up to answer all queries.
The commerce minister, who doubles as deputy PM, said he had been told that many shops had already registered with is ministry to participate in the programme. These include 148,000 blue-flag, low-priced groceries, 5,000 blue-flag eateries as well as 50,000 groceries that fall under the Thai Retailer Association.