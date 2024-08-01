Locals back plan to relocate Bangkok Port from Klong Toei

Most people support the government’s plans to relocate Bangkok Port from Klong Toei district and use the area for other purposes, an opinion survey has found.

The survey was carried out by the research institute of North Bangkok University (North Bangkok Poll) from July 22 to 30. The pollster said it interviewed 2,500 respondents but failed to provide more details.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has instructed the Transport Ministry to consider relocating Bangkok Port partially to Laem Chabang Port. Kriangkrai Chaisiriwongsuk, director-general of the Port Authority of Thailand, said that after the relocation, the existing port could be upgraded into a green port, which will improve nearby communities and residents’ quality of life. It can also be used as a pier for transportation services, he said.