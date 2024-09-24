400-baht minimum wage still on track for this year, says Paetongtarn

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra said her government will push for the implementation of a 400-baht minimum daily wage for unskilled workers nationwide within this year.

She was speaking to reporters before chairing the weekly Cabinet meeting in Government House on Tuesday. They had asked her to comment on the tripartite Wage Committee chairman’s statement that the 400-baht rate cannot be endorsed in time for implementation on October 1.

On Monday, Pairoj Chotikasathien, permanent secretary at the Labour Ministry and ex-officio chairman of the wage committee, said the panel could not hold a meeting as scheduled on Tuesday to endorse the 400-baht wage because the panel lacked a quorum of 15 members.