Thai industrial estate authority woos investors from China

During a recent investment promotion event in Shenzhen (September 22-25) under the campaign “Now Thailand – The Golden Era”, IEAT chairman Yuthasak Supasorn highlighted Thailand's potential as an investment hub and underscored the long-standing relationship between the two countries.

"Thailand offers a unique blend of stability, economic growth and investment opportunities," he said. "Our modern industrial estates, coupled with our commitment to sustainable development, make us an ideal location for businesses seeking to expand their operations."

The IEAT is particularly keen to attract investment in future industries such as electric vehicles (EVs) and advanced technologies. The agency has been actively working to create a conducive environment for these sectors, including developing necessary infrastructure and supporting policies.