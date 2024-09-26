Thai industrial estate authority woos investors from China

During a recent investment promotion event in Shenzhen (September 22-25) under the campaign “Now Thailand – The Golden Era”, IEAT chairman Yuthasak Supasorn highlighted Thailand's potential as an investment hub and underscored the long-standing relationship between the two countries.
"Thailand offers a unique blend of stability, economic growth and investment opportunities," he said. "Our modern industrial estates, coupled with our commitment to sustainable development, make us an ideal location for businesses seeking to expand their operations."
The IEAT is particularly keen to attract investment in future industries such as electric vehicles (EVs) and advanced technologies. The agency has been actively working to create a conducive environment for these sectors, including developing necessary infrastructure and supporting policies.
To further strengthen economic ties with China, the IEAT has engaged with various Chinese organisations, including the Shenzhen Business Association and the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade. The agency has also held one-on-one meetings with potential investors including Zhonghong Pulin Medical Products and Foxconn to discuss investment opportunities in Thailand.
"Our goal is to foster a mutually beneficial relationship between Thailand and China. By attracting Chinese investment, we can create new jobs, boost our economy, and contribute to regional development," Yuthasak stated.
The IEAT's efforts to promote Thailand as an investment destination comes at a time when the country is experiencing economic recovery and political stability. With its strategic location and favourable business climate, the IEAT believes Thailand is well-positioned to capitalise on the increasing interest from Chinese investors.