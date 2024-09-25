Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport to open its 3rd runway on Nov 1

Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi International Airport will open its third runway on November 1, allowing the airport to handle many more flights, the director of the Airports of Thailand (AOT) said.

Kirati Kijmanawat, AOT director, said on Wednesday that the runway is complete and test runs on landing and take-offs have been conducted under the endorsement of the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand and the Aeronautical Radio of Thailand.

He said the contractor is now in the process of installing field lighting around the runway and the airport will test a few related systems.

Once the new runway is open, the airport will be able to handle 94 flights per hour, compared to the current rate of 68 flights.