Khlong Toei redevelopment plan to be finalised before year-end

The government expects to finish drafting the plan for the redevelopment of Bangkok Port, also known as Khlong Toei Port, before the end of this year, as it essentially involves revising the plan drafted in 2019.

The Bangkok Port redevelopment committee, which comprises representatives from the Transport and Finance ministries, met on Tuesday to discuss the progress of the mega-project in Bangkok’s Khlong Toei district.

The committee agreed to set up four subcommittees to study the plan drafted in 2019, which aimed to maximise the use of all port areas totalling 2,353 rai, Deputy Transport Minister Manaporn Charoensri said after the meeting.

She said that each subcommittee would focus on a key aspect of the redevelopment, namely uitilisation of space, development of existing communities, traffic and environmental management, and public participation and relations.