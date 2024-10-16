Khlong Toei redevelopment plan to be finalised before year-end

The government expects to finish drafting the plan for the redevelopment of Bangkok Port, also known as Khlong Toei Port, before the end of this year, as it essentially involves revising the plan drafted in 2019.
The Bangkok Port redevelopment committee, which comprises representatives from the Transport and Finance ministries, met on Tuesday to discuss the progress of the mega-project in Bangkok’s Khlong Toei district.
The committee agreed to set up four subcommittees to study the plan drafted in 2019, which aimed to maximise the use of all port areas totalling 2,353 rai, Deputy Transport Minister Manaporn Charoensri said after the meeting.
She said that each subcommittee would focus on a key aspect of the redevelopment, namely uitilisation of space, development of existing communities, traffic and environmental management, and public participation and relations.
Manaporn explained that the 2019 redevelopment draft divides the 2,353 rai of Bangkok Port into 7 parts, as follows:
1. Customs areas under the Port Authority of Thailand (PAT) at 943.2 rai
2. Non-customs areas to be used by PAT, 149.2 rai
3. Areas reserved for government agencies, 150.2 rai
4. Areas to be rented by government agencies, 152.2 rai
5. Areas to be rented to private companies, 521.16 rai
6. Slum communities, 232.1 rai
7. Public transport route, 203.1 rai
Besides studying the old plan, the committees will also consider a proposal by Khlong Toei communities that 20% of the port areas, or around 500 rai, should be reserved for residential areas, said Manaporn.
“We expect to finish the new redevelopment plan within this year,” she said. “The new plan must suit the current situation and support surrounding communities. It will focus on developing a smart community with mixed-use properties, vertical condominiums, and a trade exhibition centre.”
The deputy minister said the redevelopment plan will not include any entertainment complexes with legal casinos as some reports have suggested, since such establishments do not yet have supporting laws.
“Bangkok Port will remain a shipping port that supports existing businesses at its current capacity. The redevelopment aims to reorganise the port to fully utilise its areas and introduce new technology to improve transport efficiency,” she said.