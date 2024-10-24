Finance Ministry pushes forward with casino legislation

Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat told the media this week that the drafting of the Entertainment Complex Act is progressing as planned and should be submitted to the Cabinet for consideration by the end of this year. Once approved, the government will push the bill to Parliament for further deliberation during the regular session, which will reopen in mid-December 2024 and run through April next year.

“This bill will be Thailand’s first law to legally establish comprehensive entertainment complexes, similar to those permitted in many countries around the world. The draft has recently undergone public hearings as required by the Constitution, with 82% of participants expressing support,” Julapun said.