Senate approves amendment to parental control law

The Senate on Monday voted unanimously in approval of a draft amendment to the Civil and Commercial Code in Section 1567, which covers the rights of parental control.

The draft, which was previously approved by the lower house, was deliberated on Monday in all three readings.

Section 1567 of the Civil and Commercial Code stipulates that a person exercising parental power (natural guardian) has the right to:

Determine the child’s place of residence;

Punish the child in a reasonable manner for disciplinary purposes;

Require the child to do such work as may be reasonable to his or her ability and condition in life;

Demand the return of the child from any person who unlawfully detains him/her.

The draft proposed an addition to the second item, stipulating that such punishment must not involve abuse or inflict harm with violence on the body or mind, or is not conducted in an improper manner.