Pichai leaves the door open for Phuket sandbox on cryptocurrency

The minister went on to say that there is no risk for those receiving Bitcoin thanks to the clearing process in the financial market, which works in much the same way as when foreign tourists use credit cards to shop in Phuket and make transactions in their currency.

“There are still people who need Bitcoin, and the move would help increase channels for people to use money more effectively,” said Pichai.

The finance minister also dismissed the concern raised by the Bank of Thailand (BOT) regarding the high volatility of cryptocurrencies, stating that Bitcoin will only be used in the sandbox area and not as the country’s foreign reserves.

He added that the BOT could still consider using cryptocurrencies as foreign reserves in the future, but that any such move would be thoroughly studied and discussed, similar to the study that looked at adding Chinese yuan as foreign reserves that Thailand had considered in the past.