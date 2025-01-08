Pichai to launch cryptocurrency pilot project in Phuket this year

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira on Wednesday unveiled a project to test the use of cryptocurrency as an alternative to cash in the tourist destination of Phuket.

Speaking at a seminar organised by the Marketing Association of Thailand, Pichai stated that the government’s policy is to trial cryptocurrencies in tourism-focused cities to make it easier for foreign tourists to use their digital assets for payments.

He announced that the experiment would begin in Phuket this year as a pilot project, emphasising that it would be conducted within existing legal frameworks.