Clean Air Act making strides, expected to be passed in April

For the past few years, Thailand has been plagued by air pollution and increasing health hazards from many key causes. The menace of dust particles from burnt sugar cane and corn fields, industrial gas emissions and even transportation has made it critical for Thailand to come up with regulations that would help ease air pollution.
The government has been working on the Clean Air Act for the past year and it is expected to be implemented by April.
Buntoon Srethasirote, chairman of the Strategic Transformation Office's Clean Air Act working group, explained in an exclusive interview with The Nation: “The Clean Air Act is steadily advancing through the legislative process, with a comprehensive structure consisting of 10 chapters. It has progressed to Chapter Seven, focusing on the role of clean air officers. These chapters connect to earlier provisions, enabling the formulation of penalties and fines.”
According to the timeline, the final draft of the Act is expected to be ready by mid-February, coinciding with Valentine’s Day. It will then be forwarded to Parliament for further review, to secure approval by April.
Following this, the Senate will have 30 days to review the Act, given its financial implications.
Tools for enforcement
Key enforcement tools include the concept of "low-emission zones", where only electric vehicles (EVs) will have unrestricted access. Fossil-fuel vehicles may face restrictions on usage or require payment of an emission charge to enter certain areas.“Each province or district can tailor these measures to suit its needs. For example, areas with high pollution levels may implement stricter controls to mitigate the problem,” Buntoon added.
Inclusive and collaborative effort
The drafting of the Clean Air Act has been a collaborative process, involving representatives from all political parties. This inclusivity has allowed for the resolution of potential conflicts during the drafting stages, reducing the likelihood of contentious debates later in Parliament.
The Act is designed to address diverse sectors, including transportation, industry, and transboundary pollution.
The Clean Air Act represents a significant step toward addressing Thailand's air pollution crisis, Buntoon said.
As for the key indicators of success of the Clean Air Act, Buntoon explained that a reduction of burned areas would lower air pollution and result in fewer patients with respiratory illnesses.
“We look at key metrics, including a reduction in burned areas. When burned areas decrease, the daily PM2.5 pollution levels will also decrease.
Ultimately, this will lead to fewer days with PM2.5 levels exceeding standards and a reduction in respiratory illnesses. These are the indicators of success.”