Clean Air Act making strides, expected to be passed in April

For the past few years, Thailand has been plagued by air pollution and increasing health hazards from many key causes. The menace of dust particles from burnt sugar cane and corn fields, industrial gas emissions and even transportation has made it critical for Thailand to come up with regulations that would help ease air pollution.



The government has been working on the Clean Air Act for the past year and it is expected to be implemented by April.

Buntoon Srethasirote, chairman of the Strategic Transformation Office's Clean Air Act working group, explained in an exclusive interview with The Nation: “The Clean Air Act is steadily advancing through the legislative process, with a comprehensive structure consisting of 10 chapters. It has progressed to Chapter Seven, focusing on the role of clean air officers. These chapters connect to earlier provisions, enabling the formulation of penalties and fines.”

According to the timeline, the final draft of the Act is expected to be ready by mid-February, coinciding with Valentine’s Day. It will then be forwarded to Parliament for further review, to secure approval by April.

Following this, the Senate will have 30 days to review the Act, given its financial implications.