Thailand revamps Long-Term Visa scheme to draw global talent

Thailand has unveiled significant changes to its Long-Term Resident (LTR) Visa programme, as part of an ambitious strategy to position itself as a premier destination for international professionals and investors.
The Thai Cabinet approved the modifications on January 13, 2025, following recommendations from the Board of Investment (BOI). The revamped scheme particularly targets highly skilled professionals, remote workers, wealthy global citizens, and pensioners, offering them unprecedented 10-year residence permits with unlimited border crossings.
"These adjustments will streamline the entry and residence process for foreign professionals in Thailand," BOI secretary-general Narit Therdsteerasukdi said during Wednesday's announcement.
Among the most notable changes is the elimination of work experience requirements for skilled and remote workers, with emphasis now placed on qualifications, income levels, and employment with prestigious overseas organisations.
The scheme has also reduced the minimum income requirement for overseas employers of remote workers from US$150 million to US$50 million, broadening opportunities for employees of both established multinationals and promising startups.
The programme introduces several attractive benefits, including a reduced personal income tax rate of 17 per cent for specialised professionals and yearly, rather than quarterly, immigration reporting requirements.
Additionally, the scheme now extends rights to a broader range of dependents, including parents and other eligible family members.
For wealthy global citizens, the focus has shifted from income requirements to asset-based criteria, requiring stable assets and long-term investments in Thailand of at least 17.5 million baht ($500,000).
The programme has also expanded its scope to include lecturers in higher education and vocational institutions, aimed at enhancing skills transfer to Thai personnel.
The BOI reports that the scheme has already attracted more than 6,000 high-potential foreign workers. Europeans lead the intake with 2,500 visa holders, followed by 1,080 Americans, 610 Japanese, 340 Chinese, and 280 Indian nationals.
These reforms come as Thailand positions itself to capitalise on global investment trends driven by geopolitical uncertainties, whilst establishing itself as a world-class talent hub in the region.