Prime Minister to announce Thailand's digital age readiness at WEF

Jirayu Huangsap, Spokesperson of the Prime Minister's Office, announced on Sunday (January 19, 2025), that Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra will participate in the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2025 (WEF AM25) in Davos, Switzerland, from January 20-25, 2025.

The 55th WEF Annual Meeting will focus on the theme "Collaboration for the Intelligent Age," aiming to discuss how advanced technologies can be leveraged to support trade and investment, thereby contributing to global prosperity in the current complex and challenging geopolitical environment.