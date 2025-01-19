Prime Minister to announce Thailand's digital age readiness at WEF

Jirayu Huangsap, Spokesperson of the Prime Minister's Office, announced on Sunday (January 19, 2025), that Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra will participate in the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2025 (WEF AM25) in Davos, Switzerland, from January 20-25, 2025.
The 55th WEF Annual Meeting will focus on the theme "Collaboration for the Intelligent Age," aiming to discuss how advanced technologies can be leveraged to support trade and investment, thereby contributing to global prosperity in the current complex and challenging geopolitical environment.
During the forum, the Prime Minister will present the Thai government's vision and key policies, emphasizing Thailand's potential and readiness to transition into the digital age, strengthening investor confidence and expanding opportunities for the Thai private sector on the global stage.
The WEF meeting is a highly influential platform for raising global awareness, with prominent international media coverage. The Prime Minister will also engage in bilateral discussions with high-level representatives from governments, international organizations, and global corporations, particularly from Europe.
The Prime Minister will depart Thailand on January 20, 2025, and is expected to arrive at Zurich Airport, Switzerland, at 2.45pm local time (6 hours behind Bangkok time). She will be in Switzerland for the duration of the forum, returning to Suvarnabhumi Airport on Saturday, January 25, 2025.