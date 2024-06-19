Pheu Thai faces tough battle ahead amid political, economic turmoil

Pheu Thai Party’s time in power is proving to be far more challenging this time than previously, as it is being buffeted by challenges in both political and economic spheres.

As a coalition leader, it is doing its best to implement policies that could offer a turning point to the country and restore public faith. It needs to win back its supporters after many were upset by the party’s strategic shift to form a government with the powerful “3Ps” – General Prayut Chan-o-cha, General Prawit Wongsuwon and General Anupong “Pok” Paochinda.

Yet, despite its alliance with the former coup makers, many of its government’s projects are experiencing halts and adjustments.

In Parliament, meanwhile, the ruling party is being hit hard by the opposition, which is questioning the skyrocketing prices of consumer goods and a significant drop in income opportunities.

Economic growth, on the other hand, is stagnating and the Thai stock market has been plummeting with no clear signs of victory.

This downward trend has been blamed on political uncertainty.