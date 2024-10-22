Thai govt eyes legal options to keep Tak Bai case alive

The Thai government is looking into the possibility of amending the law so the statute of limitations of the 20-year-old Tak Bai massacre case can be extended, the defence minister said.

Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, who doubles as deputy PM, said on Tuesday that the government has assigned its legal experts to study whether the statute of limitations can be extended as proposed by academics.

“But everything must proceed in line with the law,” Phumtham said.

At a seminar held on Sunday at Thammasat University, Asst Prof Prinya Thaewanarumitkul from the university’s Faculty of Law suggested that the Cabinet exercise its authority under the Constitution’s Article 172 to issue a royal decree to amend the Criminal Court. This amendment will prevent the statute of limitations from being applied to cases where the defendant has fled.