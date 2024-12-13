Thaksin joins Pheu Thai train trip to seaside seminar

Thaksin Shinawatra joined his daughter, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, on a train taking Pheu Thai MPs and politicians to a party seminar in Hua Hin on Friday.

The former prime minister stepped onto the specially chartered train at Bang Bamru station in Bangkok’s Bang Plad district, joining Paetongtarn and Pheu Thai MPs who had boarded at Hua Lamphong.

Passengers on the five-carriage Royal Blossom train included Paetongtarn’s husband, Pitaka Sukawat, her brother Pantongtae, and elder sister Pintongta. Paetongtarn and her siblings also brought their children along.