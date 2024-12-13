Thaksin joins Pheu Thai train trip to seaside seminar

Thaksin Shinawatra joined his daughter, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, on a train taking Pheu Thai MPs and politicians to a party seminar in Hua Hin on Friday.
The former prime minister stepped onto the specially chartered train at Bang Bamru station in Bangkok’s Bang Plad district, joining Paetongtarn and Pheu Thai MPs who had boarded at Hua Lamphong.
Passengers on the five-carriage Royal Blossom train included Paetongtarn’s husband, Pitaka Sukawat, her brother Pantongtae, and elder sister Pintongta. Paetongtarn and her siblings also brought their children along.
The ruling party will meet on Friday and Saturday in the seaside town south of Bangkok.
Thaksin joined the trip despite being investigated for allegedly dominating the party as an outsider, in breach of the Political Party Act.
Paetongtarn and Pheu Thai ministers and MPs began arriving at Hua Lamphong station at 7am. Those present included Deputy PM and Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, Deputy PM and Transport Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit, Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsutin and Culture Minister Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol.
Srettha Thavisin, Paetongtarn’s predecessor as PM, arrived at 7.15am and was greeted by Pheu Thai MPs and ministers who took selfies with him.
At 8am, Suriya reported to Paetongtarn on the progress of rail development across the country.
Paetongtarn thanked Suriya for organising the trip and overseeing rail upgrades, noting that it was the first time she had travelled by train in 20 years.
After posing for a group photo, the delegation departed Hua Lamphong at 8.30am.
Thaksin boarded the first carriage 50 minutes later, greeted by Paetongtarn and Srettha who were standing at the doors. He hugged and kissed his daughter, before posing for a photo of the “three prime ministers”.
Thaksin then walked through the five carriages, greeting Pheu Thai MPs and members before sitting with his children and grandchildren. The Pheu Thai patriarch is due to give a motivational speech at the Hua Hin meet.