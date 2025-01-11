No political talks with Thaksin, Pita says at wedding both attended

Former leader and prime ministerial candidate of the now-defunct Move Forward Party Pita Limjaroenrat said that he was not interested in discussing politics with former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra when the two met recently at a wedding of MPs of the Pheu Thai Party and People’s Party on Friday.

In an unusual union, Thanathorn Lohsoonthorn from the ruling Pheu Thai wedded Rapassorn Niyamosatha of the People’s Party at Asawin Grand Convention Hotel in Bangkok on Friday. Both Pita and Thaksin were invited to give a toast to the happy couple.

After the Move Forward Party was dissolved and Pita disqualified as an MP for breaking political laws, the People’s Party emerged as leader of the opposition camp.

Pheu Thai patriarch Thaksin had said earlier that he wished to talk politics with Pita, who told reporters on Friday that he had no interest in such a discussion with the former PM.

“I’m happy to talk about the general situation globally. But for serious talks on politics, Parliament should be a better place, as I am no longer an MP,” he said.

Pita said that he wanted everyone to focus on Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut, leader of People’s Party and the opposition in the upcoming no confidence debate, which he said would be a chance for Natthaphong to prove himself.

When asked if there was a chance of the two political parties reconciling like the wedding couple, Pita said: “It’s different. A wedding is all about love for each other.”