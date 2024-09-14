Destination Thailand Visa and Visa Exemption with Work Permission issue

These initiatives aim to strengthen the country’s local economy and boost the tourism sector by attracting more international visitors, stimulating economic growth, and supporting local businesses and communities.

The four announcements included the introduction of a new visa type ‘Destination Thailand Visa (DTV)’, an extension of the free visa period from 30 days to 60 days for 93 nationalities, additional nationalities eligible for visas on arrival to be 31 nationalities, and introduction of a new student visa (ED-Plus) allowing undergraduate and higher-level students to stay for seeking employment in the country.

Topics that I would like to discuss in this article are DTV and Visa Exemption which may related to working in the country.

DTV aims to attract workcation-type individuals i.e., digital nomads, remote workers, freelancers, and those wishing to stay in Thailand for long periods. This visa also caters to foreigners interested in Thai soft power activities such as Muay Thai training, culinary programs, Sports training, and medical treatments. Additionally, spouses and children under 20 years old of DTV visa holders can apply for a dependent DTV visa.

The DTV visa can be applied for at a Thai Embassy or Consulate overseas and is valid for 5 years upon approval. The approved visa includes multiple re-entry permits to the country. DTV visa holders will be permitted to stay in the country for up to 180 days per entry and can be extended once in Thailand for an additional maximum of 180 days.

These recent announcements are set to significantly benefit foreigners eligible for these visa measures by simplifying entry conditions and offering longer stays in Thailand.