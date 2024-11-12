Thais to enjoy 3 long weekends in 2025 in tourism push

Thais will get to enjoy three extra public holidays next year thanks to the government’s move to promote 2025 as the year of tourism.
Commerce Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, who chaired the Cabinet meeting on Tuesday in his capacity as deputy prime minister, said June 2, August 11, 2025, and January 2, 2026, have been marked as public holidays.
Phumtham was chairing the Cabinet meeting on behalf of Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, who is away on a long trip overseas.
The minister said these extra holidays were approved to support the government’s policy to promote “Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism and Sports Year 2025”.
Phumtham explained that Monday, June 2, has been marked as a public holiday so it can be tagged on to the public holiday for the Queen’s birthday on June 3 to make a four-day long weekend.
Similarly, he said, Monday August 11 has been added as an extra day off to allow a four-day break when tagged on to National Mothers’ Day or Her Majesty Queen Sirikit the Queen Mother’s birthday on August 12.
Making January 2, 2026, an extra holiday will give people a five-day New Year break from Wednesday, December 31, 2025, to Sunday, January 4, 2026, he said.