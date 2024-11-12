Thais to enjoy 3 long weekends in 2025 in tourism push

Thais will get to enjoy three extra public holidays next year thanks to the government’s move to promote 2025 as the year of tourism.

Commerce Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, who chaired the Cabinet meeting on Tuesday in his capacity as deputy prime minister, said June 2, August 11, 2025, and January 2, 2026, have been marked as public holidays.

Phumtham was chairing the Cabinet meeting on behalf of Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, who is away on a long trip overseas.

The minister said these extra holidays were approved to support the government’s policy to promote “Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism and Sports Year 2025”.