TAT addresses safety concerns after Chinese actor’s disappearance

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is working to restore confidence among Chinese tourists following the disappearance of Chinese actor Xingxing, which sparked rumours about safety in Thailand.
Xingxing, whose real name is Wang Xing, was reported missing last Friday after arriving in Tak’s Mae Sot district for a film shoot. His case went viral, raising concerns among Chinese citizens about safety in Thailand.
The actor was rescued by Thai and Myanmar authorities on Tuesday, with an initial investigation revealing that a Chinese gang had conned Xingxing through the WeChat app, luring him to a film shoot in a third country via Thailand.
TAT governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool acknowledged the incident’s impact on Chinese netizens but stated it had not yet affected Thai tourism. She confirmed that five TAT offices in China were closely monitoring the situation and raising awareness about cyber threats among both Thai and Chinese citizens.
“News spreads quickly on social media, so we must be prepared to handle online crises and monitor public sentiment,” she said.
Thapanee added that TAT is collaborating with Tourist Police to reassure tourists about safety, especially as Chinese travellers make plans for Chinese New Year celebrations in Thailand. This year’s celebration will mark the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Thailand and China.
“TAT expects a significant increase in Chinese visitors for Chinese New Year compared to last year,” she said.
TAT aims to attract 9 million Chinese tourists in 2025, up from 6.73 million people last year, with an ultimate target of 10 million visitors, generating 500 billion baht in revenue. This projection is based on the recovery of 80% of Thai-Chinese aviation capacity as of January this year.
However, challenges remain, including China’s policy encouraging domestic tourism and restrictions on public officials travelling abroad, she said.