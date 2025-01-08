TAT addresses safety concerns after Chinese actor’s disappearance

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is working to restore confidence among Chinese tourists following the disappearance of Chinese actor Xingxing, which sparked rumours about safety in Thailand.

Xingxing, whose real name is Wang Xing, was reported missing last Friday after arriving in Tak’s Mae Sot district for a film shoot. His case went viral, raising concerns among Chinese citizens about safety in Thailand.

The actor was rescued by Thai and Myanmar authorities on Tuesday, with an initial investigation revealing that a Chinese gang had conned Xingxing through the WeChat app, luring him to a film shoot in a third country via Thailand.