Tourists treated to chilling weather at zero degrees and mist atop Phu Rua

Hundreds of tourists who visited the Phu Rua mountaintop in Loei early on Sunday morning were treated to chilling weather at zero degrees Celsius while enjoying the sunrise above a sea of mist.
The local weather forecast office reported that the temperature on mountaintops in Loei dropped by one to three degrees Celsius on Sunday morning.
For instance, the temperature at the Phu Rua mountaintop inside Phu Rua National Park in Loei’s Phu Rua district was recorded at 0°C. Meanwhile, the temperature at Phu Kradueng National Park was measured at 6.5°C, and at the Highland Agricultural Research and Development Centre in Phu Rua district, it was recorded at 4°C.
In the downtown area of Muang district, the temperature fell to 8.5°C, while in Nong Hin district, it dropped to 6°C.
The weather office noted that the zero degrees Celsius reading on Phu Rua mountain was the lowest temperature recorded in Loei this year.
Tourists visiting Phu Rua National Park over the weekend were also treated to the sight of pink blossoms from wild Himalayan cherry trees, known as “Thai sakura.”
Netnapha Ngamnetr, chief of Phu Rua National Park, mentioned that there were several spots in the park where tourists could enjoy scenic views of the Thai sakura, from the second checkpoint to the mountaintop and the Phu Son camping site.
She added that the pink blossoms of the wild Himalayan cherry trees would remain in bloom until the end of January.