Tourists treated to chilling weather at zero degrees and mist atop Phu Rua

Hundreds of tourists who visited the Phu Rua mountaintop in Loei early on Sunday morning were treated to chilling weather at zero degrees Celsius while enjoying the sunrise above a sea of mist.

The local weather forecast office reported that the temperature on mountaintops in Loei dropped by one to three degrees Celsius on Sunday morning.

For instance, the temperature at the Phu Rua mountaintop inside Phu Rua National Park in Loei’s Phu Rua district was recorded at 0°C. Meanwhile, the temperature at Phu Kradueng National Park was measured at 6.5°C, and at the Highland Agricultural Research and Development Centre in Phu Rua district, it was recorded at 4°C.