TAT sets ambitious targets for 2025 with 38 billion arrivals

Linking up cities will also align with efforts to promote ASEAN connectivity under the “One Destination” concept. For instance, partnering with Indonesia will result in the resumption of Medan-Hat Yai flights, while collaborating with Singapore will enhance cruise tourism.

Thailand is also collaborating with Malaysia to link Songkhla’s Sadao district with Padang Besar across the border by rail, as well as promoting Johor Bahru with Bangkok by air. Efforts are also being made to promote yacht, cruise and mini-cruise tourism along the Langkawi-Satun-Lipe route, with plans to extend connections to Koh Lanta.

TAT also plans to showcase Thailand’s smaller cities by displaying their local produce at global events, such as the ITB Berlin exhibition in March.

The authority will also apply Thailand’s “soft power” and unique charm to promote travel across all five regions of the country, underlining the “5 Must-Do’s in Thailand” – must taste, must try, must buy, must seek and must see. TATs’ goal is to retain existing customers, attract new ones and increase the frequency of flights as well as improve routes to bring more tourists to the country.

Challenges, however, remain this year, including global economic and geopolitical conflicts. Plus, the social media in China has been buzzing with reports of Chinese actor Wang Xing being deceived and abducted by a call-centre gang in Myanmar. This resulted in some 10,000 Chinese tourists cancelling their bookings in Thailand.