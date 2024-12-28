Bangkok Ready for Historic Equal Marriage Registration in January 2025

Chadchart Sittipunt, Governor of Bangkok, presided over the press conference "BMA Confident, Ready to Provide Equal Marriage Registration Services" on Thursday, alongside Dr Wantanee Wattana, Permanent Secretary of Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), and Ann Waaddao Chumaporn, Bangkok Pride organiser. The event took place on the lawn before the Phra Buddha Nawaraj Bopit statue at Bangkok City Hall (Giant Swing), Phra Nakhon district.
Following the press conference, the Governor confirmed BMA's readiness for equal marriage registration, scheduled for either 22 or 23 January 2025, pending interpretation from the Council of State. The BMA will serve as registrar, with considerable preparations already in place.
To avoid complications, pre-registration is strongly advised. The Governor emphasised that BMA's role represents a small yet significant part of the long journey towards equal marriage registration, reflecting their commitment to diversity and making Bangkok a liveable city for all.
Since assuming office on 1 June 2022, followed by the Pride parade on 4 June, the administration has actively promoted workplace gender diversity acceptance, established Pride clinics, and implemented various educational initiatives.
The Permanent Secretary detailed BMA's preparations, highlighting staff training on the new legislation, coordination with the Department of Provincial Administration regarding registration systems, document preparation, and crucially, personnel development.
This encompasses procedural understanding, document verification protocols, and sensitive communication regarding gender diversity. All 50 district offices are now fully prepared, with other provinces likely following suit. She stressed the importance of pre-registration to ensure proper document preparation.
Following the Royal Gazette's announcement of the Civil and Commercial Code Amendment Act B.E. 2567 (2024), known as "Equal Marriage," on 24 September 2023, the legislation permits marriage between persons of all genders, moving beyond the traditional man-woman framework. The law will take effect 120 days after its publication in the Royal Gazette.
The BMA has thoroughly prepared for implementation, including comprehensive publicity of registration details and crucial information for couples of all genders and identities across all 50 district offices. A celebratory event at Siam Paragon shopping centre in Pathumwan district outlined the legal benefits of equal marriage and pre-registration options, whilst staff at district offices received specialised training to ensure inclusive service delivery.
In support of the initiative, Sansiri, Thailand 's leading property developer, has organised the "Photo Bus Caravan Love Just Married!" event, providing photo booth vans to capture memorable moments for newly-married couples at participating Bangkok district offices in January 2025.
Age Requirements for Marriage Registration
Both parties must be at least 18 years old for marriage registration, although courts may permit earlier marriage under reasonable circumstances. Marriage is prohibited in cases where:
Where to Register Marriage
Marriage registration is available at District Registration Offices, District Offices, and Thai Embassies/Consulates abroad, regardless of domicile. Required documentation includes:
All registrations require two legally adult witnesses.
Those aged 18+ but below legal age require parental consent. Pre-nuptial agreements must be presented where applicable. Foreign documents require Thai translation and certification by the Department of Consular Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Marriage Registration Process
The process comprises:
Registration Fees
Registration at offices is free of charge. Outside registration costs 200 baht plus registrar transport. Approved venue registration costs 20 baht, with copies at 10 baht each.
Marriage Rights and Benefits
The occasion was attended by Sanon Wangsrangboon, Deputy Governor of Bangkok, BMA executives, related BMA departments, and network partners including Bangkok Pride and Sansiri, demonstrating unified support for equal marriage registration services and the promotion of equality, diversity, and equity in society.