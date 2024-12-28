Bangkok Ready for Historic Equal Marriage Registration in January 2025

Chadchart Sittipunt, Governor of Bangkok, presided over the press conference "BMA Confident, Ready to Provide Equal Marriage Registration Services" on Thursday, alongside Dr Wantanee Wattana, Permanent Secretary of Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), and Ann Waaddao Chumaporn, Bangkok Pride organiser. The event took place on the lawn before the Phra Buddha Nawaraj Bopit statue at Bangkok City Hall (Giant Swing), Phra Nakhon district.

Following the press conference, the Governor confirmed BMA's readiness for equal marriage registration, scheduled for either 22 or 23 January 2025, pending interpretation from the Council of State. The BMA will serve as registrar, with considerable preparations already in place.

To avoid complications, pre-registration is strongly advised. The Governor emphasised that BMA's role represents a small yet significant part of the long journey towards equal marriage registration, reflecting their commitment to diversity and making Bangkok a liveable city for all.

Since assuming office on 1 June 2022, followed by the Pride parade on 4 June, the administration has actively promoted workplace gender diversity acceptance, established Pride clinics, and implemented various educational initiatives.

The Permanent Secretary detailed BMA's preparations, highlighting staff training on the new legislation, coordination with the Department of Provincial Administration regarding registration systems, document preparation, and crucially, personnel development.



