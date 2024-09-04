Thailand ranked No. 45 in UN list on progress in achieving SDGs

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 04, 2024

Thailand ranks 45th among the United Nations’ member states who have made progress in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The United Nations wants 17 SDGs to be implemented to ensure that all member states will achieve success in the transition towards sustainability by 2030, covering social, economy and environment.

The 2024 edition of the Sustainable Development Report surveyed sustainable development progress in 193 member states based on data from reliable international organisations, such as World Bank and World Health Organization.

The report showed that Thailand, with a score of 74.67, had made significant progress in good health and well-being (SDG 3), quality education (SDG 4), affordable and clean energy (SDG 7), reduced inequalities (SDG 10), climate action (SDG 13), and partnerships for the goal (SDG 17).

Despite good progress in many countries, the report pointed out that sustainable development could not be achieved by 2030 due to various challenges:

  • Slow progress: Only 17% of SDGs progressed smoothly. However, almost half of SDGs progressed slightly or moderately, and one-third of them were halted or recessed.
  • Covid-19 impact: The pandemic caused severe poverty for 23 million people and hunger among 100 million others.
  • Conflict and geopolitical tension: Intensifying conflict and geopolitical tension triggered deaths and migration among people.
  • Climate change: Year 2023 has been declared the hottest year with the global average temperature increasing by 14.98 degrees Celsius.

Top 10 countries with the highest sustainable development progress this year:

  1. Finland 86.35
  2. Sweden 85.70
  3. Denmark 85.00
  4. Germany 83.45
  5. France 82.76
  6. Austria 82.55
  7. Norway 82.23
  8. Croatia 82.19
  9. United Kingdom 82.16
  10. Poland 81.69
