Thailand ranked No. 45 in UN list on progress in achieving SDGs

The United Nations wants 17 SDGs to be implemented to ensure that all member states will achieve success in the transition towards sustainability by 2030, covering social, economy and environment.

The 2024 edition of the Sustainable Development Report surveyed sustainable development progress in 193 member states based on data from reliable international organisations, such as World Bank and World Health Organization.

The report showed that Thailand, with a score of 74.67, had made significant progress in good health and well-being (SDG 3), quality education (SDG 4), affordable and clean energy (SDG 7), reduced inequalities (SDG 10), climate action (SDG 13), and partnerships for the goal (SDG 17).