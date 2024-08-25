Singapore market offers enormous scope for Thai insect exporters

The department said many food manufacturers and restaurants in Singapore hope to launch their insect products soon, adding that some of them have used insects as food additives, such as protein bars.

The department said Thailand had the potential to export insects and their products. “The SFA’s approval for the import of consumable insects is a good opportunity for Thai entrepreneurs to penetrate Singapore’s market,” it said.

However, the department advised entrepreneurs to study Singapore’s regulations, standards and market trends before exporting insects to the country.

Regulations include documentation to prove that imported insects came from farms that meet food safety standards, the department said, adding that labels should be placed on packages to offer product information to consumers.