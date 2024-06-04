How Thailand is progressing toward carbon neutrality

To cope with the aforementioned challenges and prepare for the enforcement of Climate Change Act, Pongpanu outlined the organisation’s mission as follows:

Reducing greenhouse-gas emission in the agriculture sector: The TGO will boost awareness and adopt low-carbon technologies in the sector.

Apart from dealing with greenhouse-gas emissions and PM2.5 (particulate matter 2.5 micrometres or less in diameter) air pollution, this move also enhances farming processes to boost crop quality and quantity, as well as increasing income for farmers.

Supporting new technologies for greenhouse-gas reduction: New technologies, such as carbon capture and storage systems, can further boost greenhouse-gas reduction, but they come with high cost and strict usage regulations.

Appropriate carbon pricing and government support will make these projects possible.

Training and boosting greenhouse-gas reduction skills for the business and public sectors: Thailand has to be ready for existing and upcoming environmental-related measures.

Networking in policy, operation, regional and global levels is necessary to enhance knowledge exchange among parties.

Promoting green financing: Financial institutions and capital markets play an important role to boost liquidity in the carbon market, as well as building green business and promoting investment in low-carbon technologies.

If TGO can further develop green financial products like environmental, social and governance (ESG) funds, and green bonds with carbon credit, it would help reduce costs for adopting sustainable practices.

Pongpanu confirmed Thailand has potential to be developed as a carbon trading hub.

“The organisation will build international cooperation on cross-border carbon trading, as well as investment, research and development of low-carbon technologies,” he said.

