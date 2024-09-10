Thailand scores low on environmental preservation index

Thailand’s potential for environmental preservation fell from 87th to 91st this year, according to the recent Environmental Performance Index (EPI).
The report, which surveyed 180 countries and territories, was published by Yale University’s Centre for Environmental Law & Policy and Columbia University’s Centre for International Earth Science Information Network.
It provides a data-driven summary of the state of sustainability around the world, using 58 performance indicators across 11 environmental issues.
The EPI scores 180 countries on their progress toward mitigating climate change, improving environmental health, and protecting ecosystem vitality.
According to the report, Thailand was ranked 91st with a score of 45.4. Estonia topped the ranking with a score of 75.3, followed by Luxembourg (75.0), Germany (74.6), Finland (73.7), and the UK (72.7).
Thailand was also ranked 9th among Asia-Pacific territories with a score of 45.4. Japan ranked 1st (61.7), followed by Singapore (53.8), South Korea (51.0), Taiwan (50.3), and Timor-Leste (49.7).
The EPI named Thailand 65th for its progress toward mitigating climate change, 121st in improving environmental health, and 82nd in protecting ecosystem vitality.
In dealing with environmental issues, Thailand has shown potential in forest preservation and measures against diseases triggered by heavy metal exposure, as the country was ranked 24th and 28th respectively.
The country has also shown average mitigation against climate change (65th), solid waste (78th), agriculture (72nd) and air pollution (75th).
However, Thailand still has room for improvement on air quality (139th), sanitation and drinking water (100th), water resources (121st), fisheries (102nd), and biodiversity and habitat (101st) issues.