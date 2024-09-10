Thailand scores low on environmental preservation index

Thailand’s potential for environmental preservation fell from 87th to 91st this year, according to the recent Environmental Performance Index (EPI).

The report, which surveyed 180 countries and territories, was published by Yale University’s Centre for Environmental Law & Policy and Columbia University’s Centre for International Earth Science Information Network.

It provides a data-driven summary of the state of sustainability around the world, using 58 performance indicators across 11 environmental issues.

The EPI scores 180 countries on their progress toward mitigating climate change, improving environmental health, and protecting ecosystem vitality.