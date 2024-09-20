Where every ride contributes to a greener tomorrow

The reason behind this is clear: the escalating environmental crisis. Global warming, natural disasters, and extreme weather events like El Niño and La Niña are becoming more frequent and severe. Business activities, industrial operations, and even everyday human routines have contributed to carbon emissions, both directly and indirectly.

As a digital platform serving millions across Southeast Asia, including Thailand, Grab is actively committed to addressing environmental concerns through its policies and initiatives.

At first glance, it might seem that Grab, as a mobile app, has minimal environmental impact since its primary role is to connect users with merchants and driver-partners through ride-hailing and delivery services.

However, it’s undeniable that the vehicles involved in these services contribute to carbon emissions. That’s why in 2022, Grab announced its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Goals to minimize environmental impact.

The company aims to achieve carbon neutrality by 2040 through four key levers including Transitioning to low-emission vehicles; Utilizing renewable energy in its offices; Adopting technology that promotes sustainability; and Implementing carbon avoidance and removal programs.