360° Human rights assessments: Elevating partners to global standards

1. Policy commitment: Announce the company's policy and principles regarding respect for human rights.

2. Assess actual and potential impacts: Evaluate human rights issues and risks through an external consulting firm, covering 100% of True’s operations and related stakeholders throughout the value chain.

3. Integrate findings & take appropriate action: Integrate the policy with the assessment of internal and external control mechanisms, including joint ventures, and implement risk mitigation measures to address future challenges.

4. Trace & communicate performance: Monitor and report performance results through easily accessible communication channels that can be reached at any time.

5. Remediate adverse impacts: Correct and provide remedies as well as review human rights policies and various requirements to align with business processes and stakeholder expectations every year.

Additionally, True Corporation has implemented a Business Partner Code of Conduct that requires all of its 1,446 partners to sign and acknowledge. These partners must also undergo an online assessment, and those who fail to meet the assessment criteria will not be able to engage in business transactions with True.

Managing 3 Key Issues for the Well-being of All Groups, Creating Sustainable Value

In 2024, over 40% of True’s 42 key direct suppliers have undergone the human rights risk assessment process. A specialized human rights consulting firm was hired to conduct the assessment to ensure transparency. Out of 28 identified issues, 3 salient issues were found to have significant business impact:

1. Health and safety of suppliers and subcontractors

2. Responsible procurement

3. Data privacy and personal data breaches of suppliers

True has jointly established guidelines with its suppliers to reduce risks, as well as methods for prevention, monitoring, inspection, correction, and remediation, rigorously and continuously. This aims to drive tangible results, such as in 2023, when the number of work-related injuries among key direct suppliers and contractors decreased to 45 cases from 73 cases in 2022.

At the same time, True has increased the evaluation of human rights risks in its personal data protection processes for the company’s customers, aiming for 100% assessment whenever there are requests for personal data access from internal departments or government agencies. In addition, True has revised all customer data consent forms to comply with the PDPA (Personal Data Protection Act) and to enhance customer confidence.

True Corporation is committed to achieving its sustainability goal in human rights and labour practices, which is one of the 14 long-term goals. The company aims to complete 100% of human rights assessments for both the organization and its key direct suppliers, with annual on-site inspections. If any supplier is found not to comply with governance principles, their contract will be reviewed or terminated. The company aspires to become a globally recognized leader in sustainability in the telecommunications technology industry by 2030. For more information about True Corporation's sustainability operations, please visit https://www.true.th/sustainability/

In the picture: Dr Jen Sriwattanathamma, Head of Procurement and Logistics Division, True Corporation Plc, opened a training session and workshop on comprehensive human rights due diligence. On this occasion, the leading consulting firm ERM-Siam Co., Ltd. was invited to share knowledge on human rights and their importance to business operations, as well as methods for assessing human rights risks, with key business partners at True Tower, Ratchadaphisek Road.