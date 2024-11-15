Phuket shielding sea, dugongs against Loy Krathong trash

A large temporary pool has been installed on the popular Patong Beach for festival participants to float their krathong without polluting the sea

Patong mayor Chalermsak Maneesri, who oversaw the installation on Thursday, said the pool successfully defended against marine pollution during Loy Krathong last year.

This year, the pool has been expanded from 30 x 6 metres to 60 x 6 metres to support more krathongs, he said. Last year, around 7 tons of krathongs were collected from the pool, and he expects that figure to rise this year.

Meanwhile, operators of pontoons on Coral Beach Island (Kha Nai) have been asked to close tonight to prevent people from floating krathongs there, Chalermsak said.

Instead, people are being directed to the main festival venue on Soi Bangla.