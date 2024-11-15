Phuket shielding sea, dugongs against Loy Krathong trash

A large temporary pool has been installed on the popular Patong Beach for festival participants to float their krathong without polluting the sea
Patong mayor Chalermsak Maneesri, who oversaw the installation on Thursday, said the pool successfully defended against marine pollution during Loy Krathong last year.
This year, the pool has been expanded from 30 x 6 metres to 60 x 6 metres to support more krathongs, he said. Last year, around 7 tons of krathongs were collected from the pool, and he expects that figure to rise this year.
Meanwhile, operators of pontoons on Coral Beach Island (Kha Nai) have been asked to close tonight to prevent people from floating krathongs there, Chalermsak said.
Instead, people are being directed to the main festival venue on Soi Bangla.
In Thalang district, the Ban Tha Chat Chai community is planning to release marine species instead of floating krathongs in a bid to protect six or seven dugongs living among the sea grass near Sarasin Bridge.
The community and local authorities have also set up barriers to gather krathongs for disposal and prevent them from floating out to sea.
Phuket councillor Wiwat Jindapon said releasing marine species instead of krathongs would help restore the marine ecosystem on which locals depend for their livelihoods. The community has prepared 600 bags of fish for festivalgoers to release, he said.
Elsewhere, the Srisunthon, Karon and Paklok communities will hold Loy Krathong festivities on closed waterways.
Meanwhile, public campaigns are urging locals and tourists to avoid floating their krathongs on the sea.