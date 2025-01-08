Butterbear fans invited to its ‘magical house’ at Siam Paragon

Fans of the beloved mascot Butterbear are invited to explore its house at “A Magical Journey to our Butter World” event at Bangkok’s Siam Paragon shopping mall.
In collaboration between Index Creative Village and Butterbear Co, the event valued at 50 million baht, will take place on the fifth floor and is expected to attract 60,000 visitors.
Kriengkan Kanchanapokin, co-CEO of Index Creative Village, said the event will showcase seven themed rooms and a flower garden where visitors can learn more about Butterbear’s history.
Highlights include the “Room of Friendship”, which chronicles the mascot’s childhood, the “Room of Happiness” where visitors can purchase souvenirs and the “Room of Dreams”, where they can visualise the mascot’s dream of visiting Disneyland.
Special meet and greet packages are available on January 24, priced at 1,500 baht per person.
This includes a chance to meet Butterbear personally, along with a chance to pick up special posters, photocards and a souvenir. The meet and greet is limited to two two-hour sessions starting at 1.15pm and 3.15pm.
Merchandise packages, costing 750 baht per person, offer posters, photocards and a souvenir, with four available time slots from 5.15pm to 9pm.
The event will run from January 25 to June this year, with tickets for access to Butterbear’s house costing 499 baht per adult and 350 baht for children. Kids no taller than 90 centimetres enter for free. Merchandise packages also feature two souvenirs and access to the house.
“We have hosted houses for various mascots before, including Snoopy and Sanrio characters, and now it’s time to build one for Butterbear. Hope we can make the mascot’s fans happy,” Kriengkan said.