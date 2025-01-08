Butterbear fans invited to its ‘magical house’ at Siam Paragon

Kriengkan Kanchanapokin, co-CEO of Index Creative Village, said the event will showcase seven themed rooms and a flower garden where visitors can learn more about Butterbear’s history.

Highlights include the “Room of Friendship”, which chronicles the mascot’s childhood, the “Room of Happiness” where visitors can purchase souvenirs and the “Room of Dreams”, where they can visualise the mascot’s dream of visiting Disneyland.

Special meet and greet packages are available on January 24, priced at 1,500 baht per person.

This includes a chance to meet Butterbear personally, along with a chance to pick up special posters, photocards and a souvenir. The meet and greet is limited to two two-hour sessions starting at 1.15pm and 3.15pm.

Merchandise packages, costing 750 baht per person, offer posters, photocards and a souvenir, with four available time slots from 5.15pm to 9pm.