Burning activities and traffic contribute to PM2.5 air pollution in Bangkok

He stated that the pollution level in Bangkok was approximately 50-60 micrograms per cubic meter (mcg), but this level increased due to pollution from outside the capital.
Noting that external burning activites is the main contributor to pollution, Surat advised the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) to work on reducing emissions from vehicles and to issue advance notifications to the public.
Bangkok’s average PM2.5 levels reached 71 mcg this morning, well above the country’s standard of 37.5 mcg over a three-hour average (5am to 7am) for the fourth consecutive day.
PM2.5 refers to dust particles 2.5 micrometres or less in diameter, long-term exposure to which is linked with chronic diseases including lung and heart problems.
The five districts that reported the highest levels of PM2.5 are Nong Khaem (96.6 mcg), Bang Khun Thian (85.9 mcg), Phasi Charoen (83.4 mcg), Thawi Watthana (83.3 mcg), and Nong Chok (81.4 mcg).
As of Thursday evening, 195 schools under the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) have been ordered to close due to PM2.5 air pollution levels exceeding safe standards.
Schools are required to organize online classes and provide self-study guides and exercises for students to complete at home. Additionally, they may arrange compensatory education if necessary.
Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt explained that the pollution in the capital arises from three main sources: vehicle emissions, burning activities, and poor air ventilation.
He confirmed that there is currently no burning of crops or garbage within Bangkok and emphasized that the BMA is actively working to address emissions from vehicles.
“To combat pollution, we must prioritise reason and science as our guiding principles, rather than relying on emotions,” he stated.