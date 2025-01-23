Burning activities and traffic contribute to PM2.5 air pollution in Bangkok

As of Thursday evening, 195 schools under the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) have been ordered to close due to PM2.5 air pollution levels exceeding safe standards.

Schools are required to organize online classes and provide self-study guides and exercises for students to complete at home. Additionally, they may arrange compensatory education if necessary.

Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt explained that the pollution in the capital arises from three main sources: vehicle emissions, burning activities, and poor air ventilation.

He confirmed that there is currently no burning of crops or garbage within Bangkok and emphasized that the BMA is actively working to address emissions from vehicles.

“To combat pollution, we must prioritise reason and science as our guiding principles, rather than relying on emotions,” he stated.