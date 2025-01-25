BMA opens public-health emergency response centre amid PM2.5 smog

BMA deputy permanent secretary Sunthorn Sunthornchart said this move came as PM2.5 (fine particulate dust) in the capital reached unsafe levels for many consecutive days, causing the number of patients affected by air pollution to increase.

As City Hall should monitor PM2.5’s impact on health closely, the public-health emergency response centre was opened to mitigate the situation’s impact with cooperation from several agencies, he explained.

He said Public Health Centres across the capital have been ordered to launch mobile units to assist people, especially the vulnerable. Hospitals under the BMA, meanwhile, have been ordered to take care of people’s health amid air pollution, he added.