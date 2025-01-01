Bangkok’s Countdown 2025: Where Epic Celebrations Meet Next-Level Marketing

Let’s dive into how the top players are turning New Year’s Eve into a marketing goldmine.

Central World – "The OG Times Square of Asia"

Central World isn’t just hosting a Countdown—it’s crafting an experience that screams iconic. Their long-running success as "The Original Times Square of Asia" has solidified their spot as a top-tier destination for locals and tourists.

Iconsiam – Countdown Royalty feat. Lisa

Iconsiam is flexing its global appeal with a Countdown event that’s as much a marketing campaign as it is a celebration. Featuring Lisa Manoban as the centerpiece, it’s a strategic move.

One Bangkok – The Fresh Face with Big Ambitions

One Bangkok is stepping into the spotlight with its debut Countdown event. The theme, "ONCE – A Moment in Time, A Lifetime of Memories," isn’t just poetic—it’s a pitch-perfect branding play.