Thai Airways set to take major step towards exiting rehabilitation plan

Increase in registered capital: The company must increase its registered capital and secure new loans as specified in the plan, with amounts sufficient for business operations.

Compliance with the rehabilitation plan: The company must not default on payments for five consecutive years from the date the Central Bankruptcy Court approves the plan.

Positive EBITDA: The company must achieve earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) from operations, after accounting for cash used to pay lease obligations for aircraft, averaging no less than 20 billion baht per year in the two years preceding the reporting of the rehabilitation plan’s success.

Appointment of a new board: In the event of a change in shareholders.

After submitting the filing to the SEC, the subsequent process will begin in November, where the company will initiate the rights exercise and notify the intention to convert debt into equity for each creditor group. By December 2024, the process for offering and subscribing to additional shares will commence for existing shareholders, company employees, and specific investors through a Private Placement (PP) before the company entered the rehabilitation plan.

Once the capital restructuring process begins, Thai Airways expects to achieve positive equity, which may take up to two months to verify the financial statements. The financial results for the fiscal year 2024 will be announced in February 2025. Following this, the company will file a petition with the Central Bankruptcy Court to exit the rehabilitation plan, with hopes to have its shares traded again on the SET within the second quarter of 2025.



