Thai Airways in talks with foreign airlines to take a stake

The capital increase process for Thai Airways is expected to open for subscription in December, marking a crucial phase as it will allow "new investors" to acquire shares and become key shareholders in Thai Airways’ post-rehabilitation future.

Piyasvasti Amranand, chairman of the Rehabilitation Plan for Thai Airways, previously mentioned that offering shares through a private placement is a strategic way to attract new investors, ideally with aviation expertise. He expressed a preference for knowledgeable shareholders who can steer Thai Airways away from bureaucratic tendencies and prioritise professional management.

Since no local airlines currently outperforms Thai Airways in management and revenue, finding an international partner is seen as essential. A decision on the investment proportion will depend on shares remaining after the debt-to-equity conversion.

Under the rehabilitation plan, Thai Airways aims to complete its capital restructuring by December 31. Following this, the company will submit its 2024 financial statements to the SET in early 2025 and expects to file a petition with the Central Bankruptcy Court to exit its rehabilitation plan and resume trading on the SET by June 2025.