Pichai unveils roadmap to Thai economic growth of over 3%

Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira has laid out plans to boost Thailand’s economic growth to over 3% by restructuring the economy and restoring confidence in the stock market.

Speaking at the "Investment Forum 2024: Exploring Investment Opportunities in a Heated Global Environment" seminar organised by Krungthep Turakij at the Renaissance Bangkok Ratchaprasong Hotel, Pichai emphasised the importance of reviving the Thai stock market, where the SET Index has dropped to a four-year low of around 1,300 points.

A clear economic vision for the future was needed to build trust in the Thai bourse, he said in his keynote speech titled "Thailand Investment Opportunity".

Key measures include revitalising the Vayupak Fund 3 to encourage domestic savings and investment.

Pichai also promised legal amendments that would empower the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to take action against wrongdoers.

"We are still in the phase of building confidence. Therefore, we need to establish fund structures that are widely accepted and trusted. Part of Thailand's issues stem from differing directions and opinions between parties, but hopefully, these will gradually improve, reflecting increased confidence in the Thai capital market," he said.