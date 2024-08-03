Experts mull Chinese expansion of food, beverage brands in Thailand

The aggressive expansion of major Chinese food and beverage brands is significantly impacting Thai businesses.

The food and beverage industry in Thailand is being closely watched after the announcement of expansion plans by numerous new brands from China. These are entering the market using a similar strategy: expanding into community areas, near BTS stations, and not just limiting themselves to shopping malls while offering competitive prices.

For example, Mixue, offering bubble tea and soft-serve ice cream; Ai-cha, an ice-cream brand from Indonesia; WEDRINK, a Chinese franchise brand for bubble tea and ice cream; Zhengxin Chicken, a Chinese fried-chicken franchise with pieces starting at 15 baht; and Cotti Coffee, a Chinese coffee franchise priced at around 55 baht.

This competition not only impacts major players in Thailand but also affects small vendors in markets and pushcart sellers.

At a seminar hosted by the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce, which introduced Thailand's first master's degree program in restaurant management, Thai entrepreneurs and experts in the food and beverage industry discussed this issue extensively.