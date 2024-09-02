Paetongtarn likely to take charge of overall economic management

There are five key areas to monitor and prepare for as the new government rolls out its economic policies, which may impact overall economic management under the Prime Minister:

The role of the Prime Minister as head of the economic team: Declaring the PM as the head of the economic team sends a message to the public that the government prioritises solving economic issues. The PM must closely oversee all key economic matters and policies, such as debt resolution, credit problems, interest rate policies, and geopolitical challenges, potentially utilising the Economic Cabinet as a driving force.

Coordinating economic policies with coalition partners: While the Pheu Thai Party has its own policies, there are areas not directly overseen by its ministers, such as the nationwide minimum wage of 400 baht per day set to launch on October 1 under the Ministry of Labour, which is managed by the Bhumjaithai Party, as well as energy policies under the United Thai Nation Party.