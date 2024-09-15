‘Pet humanisation’ trend playing a big role in expanding Thailand’s pet market

Thailand’s pet market in 2024 is projected to be worth 75 billion baht, representing a 12.4% growth year on year, according to ttb analytics.

The main factor driving this growth is the shifting trend in pet ownership.

Pet owners today increasingly view their pets as family members, a concept known as "Pet Humanisation”. This has led to the idea of "petriarchy", where pets are seen as the centre of the family, and the rise of "pet celebrity", where pets gain popularity and social influence, ttb analytics said.

These trends have significantly increased pet care expenses. On average, pet owners spend around 41,100 baht per pet annually, which is five times higher than the average cost of 7,745 baht per year for free-range pets.