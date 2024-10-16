Explore the businesses of the 18 bosses in \'The iCon Group\' empire

The Icon Advertising Co., Ltd.

Registered in 2011 and dissolved in 2021. The company was an agent for cosmetics and beauty products, with Waratphol holding a 90% stake. The last financial statement from 2020 reported total assets of 23,677,094 baht and a net profit of 8,604 baht.

2.Kan Kantathavorn ( Boss Kan )

In Waratphon's business network, three notable figures from the entertainment and political sectors are listed as executives. One of them is Kan Kantathavorn, also known as "Boss Kan," a famous TV host who serves as the Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) and Director of Marketing.

Kan is listed as a director in at least six companies, five of which are still active:

Green 8 Grade A Co., Ltd.

Registered in 2019 with a current capital of 1 million baht. The company produces and sells consumer goods.The latest financial report from 2023 shows total assets of 227,000 baht and a net loss of 4,000 baht.

Kanploi & The Baby Co., Ltd.

Registered in 2021 with a current capital of 1 million baht. The company provides services for hosting events, shows, and acting.The latest financial report from 2023 shows total assets of 5,588,435 baht and a net profit of 2,154,215 baht.

kanang Co., Ltd.

Registered in 2012 with a current capital of 1 million baht. The company offers acting, singing, performing, and news announcing services.The latest financial report from 2023 shows total assets of 8,135,887 baht and a net profit of 156,543 baht.

Khongkanang Co., Ltd.

Registered in 2022 with a current capital of 1 million baht. The company provides services for hosting events, shows, and acting.The latest financial report from 2023 shows total assets of 681,062 baht and a net profit of 433,517 baht.

Konkanang Co., Ltd.

Registered in 2020 with a current capital of 1 million baht. The company provides services for hosting events, shows, and acting.The latest financial report from 2023 shows total assets of 12,224,236 baht and a net profit of 758,332 baht.

Skin Buffet Clinic Co., Ltd.

This company operated private hospital and medical clinic services. However, it has since been dissolved.

3. Peechaya Wattanamontree ( Boss Min )

Peechaya Wattanamontree, also known as "Boss Min," a renowned actress, serves as the Chief Communications Officer (CCO) and Director of Corporate Communications.

Peechaya is listed as a director of at least nine companies, eight of which are still operational:

Manna Heartmade Co., Ltd.

Registered in 2021 with a capital of 200,000 baht. The company manufactures various food products. The latest financial report from 2023 shows total assets of 141,000 baht and a net loss of 16,431 baht.

Minerva Estate Co., Ltd.

Registered in 2021 with a capital of 1,250,000 baht. The company is involved in buying and selling real estate for non-residential purposes.The latest financial report from 2023 shows total assets of 40,555,833 baht and a net loss of 12,158 baht.

M Me Media Co., Ltd.

Registered in 2010 with a capital of 3 million baht. The company specializes in advertising, acting, films, and broadcasting promotions on radio and television.The latest financial report from 2023 shows total assets of 65,475,911 baht and a net profit of 2,686,826 baht.

M Happy Holding Co., Ltd.

Registered in 2017 with a capital of 50,000 baht. The company engages in holding activities that do not primarily focus on financial investment. The latest financial report from 2023 shows total assets of 6,760,520 baht and a net loss of 1,133,140 baht.

M Vita Plus Co., Ltd.

Registered in 2017 with a capital of 30,000 baht. The company acts as a distributor of supplements, cosmetics, and consumer goods. The latest financial report from 2023 shows total assets of 2,051,984 baht and a net loss of 33,261 baht.

Maxland 2019 Co., Ltd.

Registered in 2019 with a capital of 5 million baht. The company buys and sells non-residential real estate.The latest financial report from 2023 shows total assets of 35,756,534 baht and a net profit of 1,929,810 baht.

M Powerlighting Co., Ltd.

Registered in 2014 with a capital of 3 million baht. The company provides actors for entertainment purposes in TV, film, and radio—the latest financial report from 2023 shows total assets of 14,088,910 baht, with no reported revenue.

Maxhome Expert Co., Ltd.

Registered in 1992 with a capital of 20 million baht. The company specializes in retail sales. The latest financial report from 2023 shows total assets of 180,289,129 baht and a net profit of 3,203,561 baht.

Minpook Girl Friend Co., Ltd.

The company was involved in media advertising activities but has since been dissolved.

4.Yuranunt Pamornmontri ( Boss Sam )

Yuranunt Pamornmontri, also known as Boss Sam, a former politician, ex-MP, and renowned actor, currently serves as the Chief Research Officer (CRO) and Director of Product Development and Research.

Yuranunt was listed as a director of at least five companies and partnerships, all of which are now defunct. Currently, most of the businesses under his name have been taken over by his son, Yurakarn Pamornmontri, who now manages and holds shares in these companies.

Regarding Yuranunt’s own businesses, the following details have been noted:

Inactive businesses:

Casa Salsa Co., Ltd. was listed as defunct in 2009. The company operated in the food and beverage industry.

Sam & Family Partnership was declared defunct in 2011. The business functioned as a broker and representative in various industries, except insurance.

Dissolved businesses:

Mix Entertainment Co., Ltd. was dissolved in 2002. The company was involved in producing and distributing TV dramas, documentaries, and music.

Yurakarn Co., Ltd. was dissolved in 2006. The company provided advertising services and actor and presenter recruitment.

Yurrisa Co., Ltd. was dissolved in 2010. The company was involved in providing actors for TV and film, as well as organizing events and producing TV programs.

In 2011, Yuranunt declared his assets and liabilities to the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) when serving as a Pheu Thai Party MP, reporting assets of 90,884,815 baht. His wife, Marisa, declared assets of 17,617,719 baht, bringing their total combined assets to 108,514,569 baht, with liabilities of 12,955,753 baht in bank loans.

Moreover, Yuranunt was once found at fault by the NACC for concealing shares in Villa Medica (Thailand) Co., Ltd., valued at 14 million baht, when he took office as an MP on August 31, 2011. However, in 2014, the Supreme Court's Criminal Division for Holders of Political Positions dismissed the case, ruling that Yuranunt had no intent to hide his assets.

Let’s take a look at the businesses of Boss Paul’s two right-hand men, Boss Dr Ek and Boss Peter.

5.Thananon Hiranchaiwan (Boss Dr Ek)

Thananon Hiranchaiwan is listed as a director and shareholder in the following companies:

Nine Richway Co., Ltd.

Registered in 2017 with a current capital of 500,000 baht. The company's purpose is to act as a broker for the sale of all kinds of consumer goods. Thananon holds the largest share at 90%. The latest financial statements in 2023 show total assets of 35,763,302 baht and a net profit of 2,167,456 baht.

Additionally, he holds shares in two other businesses:

Chanyarath Co., Ltd., a consumer goods brokerage, with a 1% share.

Phrom Phakkorn Co., Ltd., a consumer goods brokerage, with a 1% share.

6. Nanpapon or Klod Sethanan (Boss Peter)

Nanpapon, also known as Klod Sethanan, is listed as a director of at least two companies:

The Icon FC Co., Ltd.

Registered in 2023 with a current capital of 1 million baht. The company's purpose is to establish clubs and organize all types of sports competitions. Klad Sethanan holds the largest share at 75%. The latest financial statements in 2023 show total assets of 238,590 baht with no revenue and expenses of 19,410 baht.

The Peterklod Co., Ltd.

Registered in 2012 with a current capital of 1 million baht. The company operates in business support services not classified elsewhere. Klad Sethanan holds the largest share at 90%. The latest financial statements in 2023 show total assets of 11,605,470 baht and a net loss of 731,234 baht.

For individuals who hold shares in almost every company within the “The Icon Group” network, there is a key figure:

7. Panjarat Kanokrakthanaporn (Boss Pun)

Panjarat Kanokrakthanaporn, or as the network members of "The Icon Group" call her, "Teacher Pun," was previously a seller of online business courses. She propelled herself to the forefront of the course-selling industry alongside "Boss Paul" and others in the network. She frequently appeared on popular programs and

eventually co-founded "The Icon Group" with "Boss Paul."

"Boss Pun" holds shares in six companies within "The Icon Group" network:

The Icon Group Co., Ltd.: holds 4.0002%

The Icon Wellness Co., Ltd.: holds 0.01%

The Icon Accounting Co., Ltd.: holds 1%

Niramit Global Co., Ltd.: holds 0.01%

Icon Souvenir Co., Ltd.: holds 1%

Indirectly holds 34% of Friendship Fulfillment Co., Ltd. (through The Icon Rich Co., Ltd.).

In addition, "Boss Pun" is listed as a director and shareholder of Platinum 1995 Co., Ltd., registered in 2015 with a current capital of 1 million baht. The company’s purpose is to provide venue services, and she holds the largest share at 99.98%. The latest financial statement in 2023 shows total assets of 12,269,191 baht with

a net loss of 281,164 baht.

For others who play significant roles in the company, they include:

8. Natthapasorn Chatthanasorn (Boss Suay)

Natthapasorn Chatthanasorn appears as a director and shareholder in at least two companies:

Chatthanasorn Co., Ltd.

Registered in 2017 with a current capital of 500,000 baht. The company's objective is to act as a broker for all types of consumer goods. Natthapasorn holds the largest share at 80%. The latest financial statement in 2023 shows total assets of 134,563,238 baht with a net profit of 9,471,894 baht.

The Super T Co., Ltd.

Registered in 2021 with a current capital of 1 million baht. The company's objective is to act as a broker for all types of consumer goods. Natthaporn holds the largest share at 80%. The latest financial statement in 2023 shows total assets of 14,794,193 baht with a net loss of 222,393 baht.

9. Tawinphas Phupattanarin (Boss Win)

Tawinphas Phupattanarin appears as a director and shareholder in at least one company:

Phupattanarin Co., Ltd.

Registered in 2019 with a current capital of 1 million baht. The company's objective is to act as a broker for all types of consumer goods. Tawinphas holds the largest share at 55%. The latest financial statement in 2023 shows total assets of 11,974,769 baht with a net profit of 3,097,049 baht.

For Natthapasorn and Tawinphas, numerous photos and video clips show them as trainers or "teachers" leading various courses for The Icon Group in recent times. Both have stated on their personal social media accounts that they currently work at The Icon Group. In addition, they have both appeared on popular TV programs, where they shared their life stories and experiences in running online businesses.

There are 9 other individuals whose names have not been publicly revealed before:

10.Yasikanya Ekkachisanuphong (Boss Soda)

She is a director of at least one company:

Wattana Uea Angkura Co., Ltd.

Registered in 2016 with a current capital of 1 million baht. The company's objective is to act as a broker for all types of consumer goods. The latest financial statement in 2023 shows total assets of 24,738,698 baht with a net profit of 2,422,342 baht.

11. Hassayanon Ekkachisanuphong (Boss Pop)

He is a director of at least two companies:

Wattana Uea Angkura Co., Ltd.

The Inspire Well Co., Ltd.

Registered in 2021 with a current capital of 1 million baht. The company's objective is to act as a broker for all types of consumer goods. The latest financial statement in 2023 shows total assets of 63,113,604 baht with a net profit of 7,513,650 baht.

12. Nanttarat Chaowanapreecha (Boss Ohm)

He is a director of at least one company:

Kananan Co., Ltd.

Registered in 2018 with a current capital of 1 million baht. The company's objective is to provide management consulting services. The latest financial statement in 2021 shows total assets of 7,270,522 baht with a net profit of 1,727,071 baht.

13. Kanokthorn Puranasukhon (Boss Mae Ying)

She appears as a director of at least two companies:

V.K. Organize Co., Ltd.

Registered in 2013 with a current capital of 1 million baht. The company's objective is to organize marketing events for consumer communication. The latest financial statement in 2022 shows total assets of 3,052,231 baht with a net profit of 1,530,458 baht.

The Icon Richgro Co., Ltd. (Dissolved on September 25, 2023)

The company had a capital of 1 million baht with the objective of being a broker for all types of consumer goods.

14.Saowapha Wongsaakha (Boss Ummy)

She is a director of at least two companies:

Hana Plus Group Co., Ltd.

Registered in 2024 with a current capital of 5 million baht. The company's objective is the production, export, and sale of beauty products, cosmetics, and health supplements. The financial statement has not yet been submitted.

A.T. Richway Co., Ltd.

Registered in 2018 with a current capital of 1 million baht. The company's objective is to act as a retail broker for cosmetics. The latest financial statement in 2022 shows total assets of 31,639,066 baht with a net profit of 3,411,906 baht.

15. Jirawat Saengphakdee (Coach Lap)

He is a director of at least six companies, four of which are currently operating:

Serve Rich Co., Ltd. (part of The Icon Group)

Friendship Fulfillment Co., Ltd. (part of The Icon Group)

One company has been dissolved: Freedom Plus International Co., Ltd., with the objective of providing wired and wireless internet services.

One company has ceased operations: Siam Weaver Ltd., with the objective of providing wired and wireless internet services.

There are three individuals who do not have any records of being directors of any companies:

16. Chetnaphat Apipattanakan ( Boss Tommy )

17. Wilailak Jengsuwan ( Boss Joy )

18. Thanaroj Thitichariyawat (Boss Off)