FTAs fuel growth in Thai agricultural exports in the first 8 months of 2024

Thailand’s agricultural exports grew by 8 per cent year on year in the first eight months of 2024, valued at $19.826 billion, the Department of International Trade Negotiations said.

Of the total, 69% of exports were to countries with whom Thailand has free trade agreements, amounting to $13.774 billion (430 billion baht), department director-general Chotima Iemsawasdikul said.

Thailand remains the No. 1 agricultural products exporter in ASEAN and ranks eighth globally. Major export markets include China, which represents over 31% of Thailand's total agricultural exports, followed by ASEAN at 15%, Japan at 11%, and South Korea at 3%.

Markets showing strong growth included ASEAN with a 39% increase, India with 34%, Australia with 23%, Singapore with 10%, South Korea with 9%, and Japan with 7%.