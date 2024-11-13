Industry watchdog filed over 500 cases over imports and quality

A total 517 cases of unauthorised imports and substandard products valued at a combined 395.47 million baht were prosecuted by the Thai Industrial Standards Institute (TISI), the top official reported on Wednesday.
Wanchai Phanomchai, secretary-general of the Thai Industrial Standards Institute (TISI), said that during the fiscal year from October 2023 to September 2024, substandard imported products were valued at 45.99 million baht, and substandard products totalled 349.48 million baht.
The top 10 substandard items were pneumatic tyres, cold-formed structural steel for general structures, hot-rolled flat steel for general structures, latex foam for mattresses, air-conditioners, hot-rolled structural steel, latex foam for pillows, motorcycles, plastic food containers, and electric fans.
Additionally, TISI inspected 144 controlled standards for high-demand imports, identifying the top 10 unauthorised products as portable backup batteries, hot-rolled structural steel, electric fans, pneumatic tyres, audio-visual and IT equipment, electrical appliances for skin or hair care, lighting products, toys, electric rice cookers, and electronics with potentially hazardous substances.
Importers of controlled products, now covering 144 standards and 308 products, must seek TISI’s approval, Wanchai said. The TISI checks quality control systems and product compliance with the standards. Violations are punishable by up to two years’ imprisonment, a fine of up to 2 million baht, or both. Licensed importers bringing in substandard goods face the same penalties, he warned.
To strengthen enforcement, the TISI is collaborating with the Office of the Consumer Protection Board, requiring importers and sellers to display labels, marks, and Thai-language instructions, he said. The institute is also working with the Food and Drug Administration on legal measures for online platforms and to synchronise controlled product data between government agencies and platforms, Wanchai said.
The TISI is accelerating mandatory standards declarations for comprehensive oversight, aiming to issue 58 additional standards covering 91 products in the 2024-25 fiscal year, he revealed.