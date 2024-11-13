Industry watchdog filed over 500 cases over imports and quality

A total 517 cases of unauthorised imports and substandard products valued at a combined 395.47 million baht were prosecuted by the Thai Industrial Standards Institute (TISI), the top official reported on Wednesday.

Wanchai Phanomchai, secretary-general of the Thai Industrial Standards Institute (TISI), said that during the fiscal year from October 2023 to September 2024, substandard imported products were valued at 45.99 million baht, and substandard products totalled 349.48 million baht.

The top 10 substandard items were pneumatic tyres, cold-formed structural steel for general structures, hot-rolled flat steel for general structures, latex foam for mattresses, air-conditioners, hot-rolled structural steel, latex foam for pillows, motorcycles, plastic food containers, and electric fans.