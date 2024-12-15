State agency seeks THB1-billion budget to boost SME competitiveness

The economic downturn triggered by the Covid-19 crisis has slowed both the Thai and global economies, leading to the closure of over 3.2 million Thai small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

Panita Shinawatra, acting director of the Office of Small and Medium Enterprises Promotion (OSMEP), revealed that the agency is currently preparing data to request a budget of approximately 1 billion baht for fiscal year 2026. This budget aims to enhance the competitiveness of more than 3.2 million Thai SMEs nationwide.

“Over the past year, many factories have closed, while new ones have emerged. Among the 3.2 million SMEs, there has been a constant flux of closures and new openings. Those newly established often reflect a better understanding of business trends,” she said.