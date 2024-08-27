MoU signed to tighten securities trading law enforcement

Pakorn Peetathawatchai, SET president and chief executive officer, said the stock exchange has consistently engaged in discussions and coordinated efforts with the SEC, AMLO, and other relevant agencies. These efforts have culminated in the signing of an MoU among the three organisations.

The SET is confident that this integrated collaboration among the involved agencies will lead to the sustainable strengthening of the Thai capital market, he said.

Chatchai Promlert, AMLO chairman, and Thepsu Bowonchotidara, AMLO secretary general, said that in the past, regulatory agencies have been perceived by investors as slow in their operations, leading to an inability to deter crimes in the capital market effectively, which has negatively impacted the image of the Thai capital market.

They said the signing of the MoU reassures the public that, in the future, if securities trading violations occur, the involved agencies will be ready to coordinate information exchange, reduce redundancies in their processes, and ensure a smoother handover between law enforcement agencies within their legal frameworks for more expedited operations.

Pornanong Budsaratragoon, SEC secretary general, said: "This cooperation is expected to play a significant role in boosting confidence in the capital market and contributing to the overall development of the country's economy."