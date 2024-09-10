Chitphol Mangprom, founder of Zanroo and CEO of Prospire Holding, held a press conference alongside Dr Sirawat Itthipurat, a Neuroscience consultant and co-founder of BrainSpoke, and Varin Trisopa, CEO of pync.

The event, titled “Is NeuroTech the Next Future Era?” at Emsphere, introduced investment opportunities in the advancing fields of MarTech and NeuroTech.

The event featured companies like BrainSpoke and pync, showcasing their potential to revolutionize these industries. BrainSpoke is positioned as Prospire Holding's flagship venture in the Neurotechnology market, with its first product, BrainSpoke Wearable, aimed at the mindfulness market, which is valued at over $500 million annually.

This premium device translates brainwaves into Big Data and uses AI to provide insights into brain performance, emotions, and human capabilities. It will initially launch in the US and Europe.