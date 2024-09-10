Chitphol Mangprom, founder of Zanroo and CEO of Prospire Holding, held a press conference alongside Dr Sirawat Itthipurat, a Neuroscience consultant and co-founder of BrainSpoke, and Varin Trisopa, CEO of pync.
The event, titled “Is NeuroTech the Next Future Era?” at Emsphere, introduced investment opportunities in the advancing fields of MarTech and NeuroTech.
The event featured companies like BrainSpoke and pync, showcasing their potential to revolutionize these industries. BrainSpoke is positioned as Prospire Holding's flagship venture in the Neurotechnology market, with its first product, BrainSpoke Wearable, aimed at the mindfulness market, which is valued at over $500 million annually.
This premium device translates brainwaves into Big Data and uses AI to provide insights into brain performance, emotions, and human capabilities. It will initially launch in the US and Europe.
Dr Sirawat explained that the BrainSpoke Wearable addresses pain points in the mindfulness market, such as stress and anxiety caused by the internet and AI. Chitphol added that Neurotechnology could drive vast financial growth in the coming years, offering global business opportunities worth trillions.
Additionally, pync, created by Varin, focuses on human-animal interaction, with its "Smart Collar" designed to interpret pets' emotions. This fashionable lifestyle gadget allows pet owners to understand their pets better, marking another step in Prospire Holding’s expansion into Neurotechnology.
Chitphol emphasized that Neurotechnology is set to transform industries beyond AI, creating a new global S Curve for economic growth. Prospire Holding is committed to pioneering this field, believing it will bring immense benefits to society.