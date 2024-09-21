Understanding a good death at a Buddhist temple’s end-of-life care centre

In bringing terminal patients to this Buddhist care centre, Phra Saenprach emphasises that it is not about the hospital pushing them to the temple. "We cannot stand in opposition to them. We can’t just say, ‘Come to the temple to prepare for death’. Instead, we must introduce a new perspective using Buddhist teachings. Everything presents an opportunity, and spiritual practice is one such opportunity. Doctors continue to monitor the patients, so maintaining morale is crucial."

Currently, the Buddhist care centre has 74 volunteers, including monks, nuns, and laypeople, who provide care for terminally ill and vulnerable patients.

The centre's monthly expenses average around 500,000 baht, with no fixed budget from the government. Funding comes from the faith and donations of the public, inspired by Phra Saenprach's teachings broadcast on Suranaree University of Technology's (SUT) radio station every morning.

Additional funding comes from projects supported by the National Health Commission Office.

The Buddhist Palliative Care Centre at Wat Pa Non Sa-at is planning to expand its care for terminally ill and vulnerable patients to accommodate an additional 100 beds, with a budget of around 70 million baht.

Additionally, they offer an online Dhamma course, allowing patients and the elderly at home to participate without needing to visit the centre.

For those interested in receiving care, volunteering, or contributing to the centre’s operations, please call 08-3125-6375 or contact via the Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/sati2560/ Wat Pa Non Sa-at, Buddhist Palliative Care for Ailing Monks and Terminally Ill Patients.

